Nurture Merit Launches MyCollegeCutoff.com to Help Students Find the Right College

If you thought clearing undergraduate entrance exams like CET, NEET, JEE, etc. is tough, try finding colleges and course branches where you can get admission to after clearing these entrance tests. With over 5000 colleges, 300 course branches, and lakhs of students competing, it is even tougher to find colleges with cut-off marks closer to your entrance exam score.

My College Cutoff



To make things easier for students, Nurture Merit Private Limited, an ed-tech start-up based in Pune has announced the launch of MyCollegeCutOff.com, a free portal for students to search colleges as per their cut off marks.

Anish Kulkarni, Director, Nurture Merit Private Limited, and also its lead counsellor said, "Our portal MyCollegeCutOff.com has gone live with engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in Maharashtra, along with all-India search for MBBS, BDS colleges and institutions that consider JEE scores, like IIT, NIT, IIIT, and other government funded colleges. Students from across India can use the portal to look for engineering, pharmacy and architecture colleges in Maharashtra through the all India quota."

Nurture Merit Private Limited is DIPP-recognised ed-tech start-up currently being incubated at BVG India Limited, India's largest integrated services company, with over 75000 employees. Mr. Hanmantrao Gaikwad, the company's Chairman & MD is the angel investor in the start-up, which provides guidance and counselling services in entrance exams and admission processes.

The start-up also helps other companies implement their CSR activities in education through mass-based career guidance projects. It also works with coaching classes to provide dedicated and personalised counselling in entrance exams and admission processes for their students.

Omkar Sapre, Director, Nurture Merit Private Limited, said, "The number of students clearing entrance exams is always more than the number of seats available. In spite of this, many seats across colleges remain vacant every year. This essentially means that many eligible students who have cleared the entrance exams are not able to get admission. The prime reason is the lack of information about colleges where students are eligible to get admission to."

MyCollegeCutOff.com pulls data from the complicated government records and makes it available in an easy and commonly understandable format. This ensures that no eligible college is missed and all college data is available to students with no manipulation, as is commonly seen.

"The first step to for any person to search any information is to search online. We know that all information we see online is a product of search engine optimisation and advertising,” Omkar Sapre said. “So the search results that students see in online search are those what the search engine wants to show instead of what the students need to see. And eventually the students suffer. We want to break this vicious circle and help students get education opportunities they deserve,” he added.

About Nurture Merit Private Limited and BVG India Limited

Nurture Merit Private Limited is a DIPP-recognised (Cert. No.: DIPP29850) ed-tech start-up that provides guidance and counselling services in career, entrance exams, admission processes, and scholarships. The founding directors have rich experience of guiding over 3 lakh students through over 800 seminars, along with personalised counselling of thousands of students. The company is seed-funded and mentored by Mr Hanmantrao Gaikwad, Chairman and Managing Director, BVG India Limited, which is India’s largest integrated services company, with over 75,000 employees, serving over 750+ customers in 70 cities across 22 states.