O-RAN Alliance Shows Up At MWC Shanghai With Series Of Events

by businesswireindia.com

The O-RAN Alliance is holding “O-RAN Industry Forum” symposium on June 25, 2019

Themed sessions on RAN “Intelligence” and “Openness”

Six Proof of Concepts showcasing the O-RAN Alliance's latest progress



O-RAN Alliance announced today a series of key events during MWC Shanghai.

The O-RAN Alliance continues its commitment to the development of open specifications and proof-of-concepts (POCs). At MWC Shanghai, O-RAN Alliance members will be showcasing six POCs.

The first demo, "O-RAN aligned RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for Load Balancing," showcases predictive load balancing using Smart Radio Fingerprint technology that provides opportunities for interoperability using O-RAN architecture interfaces and established industry elements. The solution enables the accurate redirection of UE attachment, optimized load balancing, and improved user experience.

The second demo, “AI empowered User Quality of Experience (QoE) via RIC,” showcases predictive user QoE enabled by machine learning micro services chained together to autonomously recognize traffic types in real-time, predict quality and provide closed-loop controls with network condition awareness, resulting in a consistent, high-quality 5G user experience.

The third demo, “AI powered SON based on O-RAN architecture,” showcases automatic and dynamic configuration optimization through cell splitting and cell merging. The solution leverages AI/ML technology to provide closed loop network automation leading to significantly reduced manual operations.

The fourth demo, “Configuration and Orchestration of the O-RAN framework,” showcases the integration of the 5G RAN with an orchestration framework enabling operational flexibility and efficiency at a significant reduction in operational expense.

The fifth demo, “Sub 6GHz Open-reference design hardware,” showcases a live demo of white-box hardware supporting sub 6GHz indoor coverage deployment scenarios for both 4G and 5G. RAN hardware disaggregation, coupled with an open hardware reference design, enables flexible deployment options at a significant reduction in capital expense.

The sixth demo, “Open Software for 5G NR RAN,” showcases Open Centralized Unit (O-CU) and Open Distributed Unit (O-DU) software running on general-purpose hardware enabling a 5G NR sub-6 GHz small cell in Standalone (SA) Mode. RAN software disaggregation coupled with open software modules enable flexible deployment options at a significant reduction in capital expense.

As a key part of O-RAN milestone events during MWC Shanghai, the O-RAN Alliance will hold its third symposium on June 25. Entitled “O-RAN Industry Forum,” the event, with themed sessions on “Intelligence” and “Openness” respectively, will feature keynote speeches from industry think tanks, O- RAN Alliance members and close industry partners. It is expected to have around 150 attendees and will present the latest progress from the O-RAN Alliance, collaboration with industry organizations, as well as new perspectives and viewpoints from invited speakers.

About O-RAN Alliance

The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide, carrier-led effort to drive new levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation wireless systems. Future RANs will be built on a foundation of virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN’s core principles of intelligence and openness. An ecosystem of innovative new products is already emerging that will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous RAN, envisioned by many in the past, but only now enabled by the global industry-wide vision, commitment and leadership of O-RAN Alliance members and contributors. More information about O-RAN can be found at www.o-ran.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190623005028/en/

Source: Businesswire