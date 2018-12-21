OnePlus Emerges as ‘the Most Preferred Premium Android Smartphone Brand’

by businesswireindia.com

‘the most preferred premium Android smartphone brand’ and

90% of OnePlus buyers’ first choice is OnePlus as it offers latest specifications and they trust the brand

As per the report, OnePlus rose several ranks to become the brand with the second highest brand loyalty with 31% of its customers sticking to OnePlus, narrowing the gap with the segment leader Apple at 44% and increasing the lead over Samsung (at 25%). In addition, OnePlus also emerged as the most preferred brand in the premium Android segment with 21% of Apple customers shifting to OnePlus.

Regarding the top considerations for purchasing a new smartphone, a majority of users preferred high RAM and processing speed. OnePlus, as a brand, has been well-known for fast and smooth devices with a high RAM. When users were asked about top reasons why they would consider OnePlus, 23% of respondents wanted to experience a new brand, 17% wanted to try out new features while 12% wanted to experience OxygenOS.

Commenting on the smartphone segment, Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, IDC India said, “

Word of mouth continues to be the most prominent source influencing the consumer buying behavior for smartphones. This has been a key factor for success of brands like OnePlus with their unique go to market approach and spreading the word of mouth augmented by dedicated fan-based community.”

is the company’s most futuristic flagship till date with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.

