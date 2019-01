Onward Technologies Partners With SAP to Distribute and Resell Intelligent ERP Suite

by businesswireindia.com

Onward Technologies (NSE: ONWARDTEC ) today announced a strategic partnership with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) that will allow the former to sell and support end to end ERP implementation focused on SAP S/4HANA – providing customers with an accelerated path for digital transformation.As part of the agreement, Onward Technologies will market, distribute and sublicense SAP HANA solution software as a bundled product to their customers with a prime focus on SAP S/4HANA. The company will integrate its existing engineering portfolio and value-added services with SAP HANA and customize them to address an organization’s specific needs, such as business intelligence (BI) and analytics, across industries. This will help enterprises simplify increasingly complex business processes and upgrade their infrastructure.SAP S/4HANA is a market-leading real-time enterprise resource planning suite built on our advanced in-memory platform, SAP HANA. With over 9,500 customers globally, this solution has enabled companies of every size, capture critical opportunities in the digital world. By removing common obstacles associated with legacy ERP applications, the S/4HANA has helped simplify the IT landscape and in turn digitally transform companies.“A successful digital transformation hinges on a well-defined technical roadmap, closely aligned with the company’s vision,” said. “At SAP, we believe in investing in the success of the customer through the entire ecosystem for the lifetime of the buyer-seller relationship. Our partnership with Onward Technologies comes at an opportune time to help customers enhance and extend their enterprise and line-of-business solutions.”“This partnership with SAP is yet another feather in our cap, enhancing our customer servicing capabilities,” saidWe look forward to work with SAP, leveraging its technology to continuously innovate and provide feature-rich products to our customers.”Source: Businesswire