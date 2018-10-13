  • Download mobile app

14 Oct 2018, Edition - 1188, Sunday

  • Judge’s wife, and son shot at in Gurugram, Haryana
  • ‘Me Too’ strikes cricket: Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, accused of sexual harassment
  • Four people have been injured in a low-intensity blast in near Shukleshwar Ghat in Guwahati
  • At least eight climbers have died on Nepal’s Mount Gurja after their camp was devastated by a violent snowstorm, officials said
Aussie sports team to train Kothagiri students

Covai Post Network

October 13, 2018

Richmont Tiger Sports of Australia is hoisting a two-day training camp from Saturday for students in Kotagiri to enlighten them about sports and fitness.

