03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Acid was thrown at during Congress victory celebrations in Karnataka’s Tumkur as 25 people have been injured
- Congress writes to the Goa Governor demanding president’s rule in the state due to Manohar Parrikar’s constant absence
- CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar
- 200-year-old National Museum in Brazil gripped by massive fire
- Cancer-stricken beggar gives Rs 5,000 for Kerala flood relief
- Varavara Rao attended funeral of Maoist commander
- 5 men arrested by cops in Coimbatore for allegedly plotting to kill a pro-Hindu leader
- IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batsmen for over-dependence on Virat Kohli after Southampton loss
Bison strolls to the library!
Covai Post Network
September 3, 2018
Watch this bison strolling near the central library complex close to Nilgiri District Collector’s office.