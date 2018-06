Covai Post Network

A government bus with 40 passengers travelling towards Coonoor from Ooty lost control and rolled down a 500 feet gorge in Manthada. 4 of the passengers died on the spot while many others were critically injured. The injured have been taken to the Coimbatore and Ooty GH. Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya who rushed to the spot of accident later visited the injured in the hospital.