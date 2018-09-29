30 Sep 2018, Edition - 1174, Sunday
FLASH NEWS:
- ‘Many dead’ in Indonesia quake-tsunami, reports AFP
- Something big has happened’: Home minister Rajnath Singh hints at strikes in Pakistan
- Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President Naidu
- Woman befriends politician on social media, cheats him of Rs 9 lakhs
- Railways alerts RPF over Rohingya exodus to Kerala
District-level art competition as part of Forest and Wildlife Week
Covai Post Network
September 29, 2018
District-level art competition for school and college students was conducted at Ooty on the occasion of Forest and Wildlife Week. Over 200 students participated