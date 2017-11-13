  • Download mobile app
Fern Hill residents’ plea to civic authorities

November 13, 2017

Residents of Fern Hill area have appealed the civic authorities to remove the dense vegetation on either side of the road near Gell Memorial School in Udhagamandalam.

“There is always a traffic jam in the road especially during peak hours as vehicles find it difficult to move due to the thick vegetation along the road. A number of anti-social elements assemble behind the bushes to consume alcohol and indulge in criminal activities. The area is becoming very unsafe for the girl students,” they said and appealed to the municipal authorities to initiate steps to remove the vegetation.

﻿