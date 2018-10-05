05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF Party in Tral
- Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
- Chandigarh: VAT on fuel cut by Rs. 1.50
- CBI moves the Jharkhand HC seeking to extend the prison term of RJD chief Lalu Prasad from three-and-a-half to seven years
- Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
- Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
- Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
- Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
- IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
Fertilisers from vegetable waste in Nilgiris planned
Covai Post Network
October 5, 2018
The Nilgiris district administration initiated programmes to turn vegetable waste into natural fertilisers and supply them to farmers in the district.