12 Sep 2018, Edition - 1156, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the nun rape case
- Bishop summoned again on September 19
- Vijay Mallya shifts the onus to banks, says ‘Banks knew financial position’
- CBI produces Arthur Road Jail video in Westminster Court to which Vijay Mallya’s lawyer has objected
- Supreme Court adjourns the Bhima Koregaon case hearing to Monday
- The blast reportedly took place at Mohit Petrochemical factory
- Flood relief: From Punjab & Haryana high court, lakhs pour into Kerala CM’s fund
- After the attack, he fled the spot and an army column was rushed to the spot
- Govt is taking all steps to find out the truth & is trying to expedite the process: S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPM
Heavy rains in Udhagamandalam
Covai Post Network
September 12, 2018
Ooty and its nearby areas witnessed heavy rains this morning. Unexpected rainfall threw normal life out of gear.