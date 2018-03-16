16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Ooty Eco School Inauguration
Covai Post Network
March 16, 2018
VIDEO
As part of the government’s scheme to develop ecological awareness among students, Vivekananda Vidyalaya near Ooty was selected to be a Eco School and had its inauguration function today. The students were trained on nurturing plants and taught about organic foods .