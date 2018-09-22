22 Sep 2018, Edition - 1166, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Prasad said that the Congress has forgotten Bofors, 2G, and 3G and now he has the audacity of questioning the PM
- Former Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s lawyer did not oppose custody
- ‘Now this fertilizer plant will be symbolic of our success’, says PM Modi
- PM Narendramodi lays foundation stone of Talcher Fertilizer Plant, addresses public meeting
- 3 SPOs killed in Valley, India calls off talks with Pakistan
- India third worst hit in world by terror, after Iraq and Afghanistan: US data
- CBI chief Alok Verma, special director Rakesh Asthana in ugly public spat
- Franco Mulakkal has been discharged from medical college
- Sources suggest that Bishop Franco Mulakkal is likely to be arrested today
- Terrorists abduct, kill three policemen in Kashmir
Public demand shifting of private gas warehouse
Covai Post Network
September 22, 2018
Though the gas warehouse near Nilgiris central bus stand was setup 30 years ago with only two residential buildings nearby, situation has changed now with residential properties sprouting around the warehouse. Citing the recent gas tanker accident, the public have demanded to shift the gas warehouse from the current location.