23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
- NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
- After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
- SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
- Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
- The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
School buses inspection in Nilgiris
Covai Post Network
May 21, 2018
The school buses of Nilgiris districts were inspected for safety measures, speed control and first aid. District collector Innocent Divya took part in the inspection.100 vehicles were inspected today.