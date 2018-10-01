01 Oct 2018, Edition - 1175, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Saradha Scam: CBI summons 2 top cops from West Bengal
- Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest ends. Transit order set aside by Delhi HC
- Nana Patekar sends a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
- Delhi High Court to hear Gautam Navlakha plea
- Major air mishap averted; AirAsia Goa-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing
- Fracas inside Delhi-Jodhpur flight, 6 passengers approached cockpit
- Sandeep Patil lashes out at selectors for ignoring Karun Nair in Test squad
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in trouble, FIR against Delhi CM over his tweet on Vivek Tiwari Case
- Parakram Parv celebrated to show India’s determination: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Karun Nair’s dropping was baffling, says former Indian skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar
Two tons of ration grains seized, filmy style
Covai Post Network
October 1, 2018
In what looked like a scene out of Kollywood, two tons of ration grains to be smuggled to Kerala was seized today by police from Kotagiri.