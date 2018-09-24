24 Sep 2018, Edition - 1168, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Govt rejects JPC demand, 10-point justification issued, ‘CAG, CVC looking into matter’
- Flood threat looms over Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh holds high-level meet; schools, colleges shut tomorrow
- Crucial meet on SC/ST act at 4pm today
- J&K: 1 jawan martyred in Tangdhar encounter
- The Bishop was arrested after three days of interrogation on Friday
- EPS-OPS govt invites DMK President MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and TTV Dinakaran for MGR centenary celebrations on 30th Sep
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea rejected as judicial custody has been extended till October 6th
- Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits his LS Constituency Amethi
- 15-year old boy lynched in Tamil Nadu for alleged theft
Woman attacked by elephant near Kotagiri
Covai Post Network
September 24, 2018
Sarasu (32) was attacked by an elephant this morning while she was heading to work in the tea gardens along with her husband. Her husband managed to escape but Sarasu was severely injured. She was taken to the Kotagiri Government Hospital for treatment.