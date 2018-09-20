Origami Announces 66.6 MM USD in Series C Investment Round

by businesswireindia.com

Origami Inc. announces that it has secured series C investment jointly from SBI Investment, Toyota Finance, Shinkin Central Bank, Union Pay International, Credit Saison, Nihon Unisys, JCB, The Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank, Mitsui Sumitomo Card Company, DG Lab Fund (run by Daiwa Ventures) and more.

The new investment from Series C totaling at 66.6 MM USD (88 MM USD including previous rounds) enables Origami to continue hiring global talent, strengthening product development and business expansion across multiple verticals.

• About Origami

Origami is a platform for cashless payments with a mission to “Create the future of money, payments and commerce”. Established in 2012, Origami started its mobile payment services in 2015. Its “Origami Pay” was officially launched in May 2016. It is now available nationwide at convenience stores, international fast food chains, taxis, department stores and shops across various verticals.

