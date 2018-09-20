  • Download mobile app

20 Sep 2018

Origami Announces 66.6 MM USD in Series C Investment Round

by businesswireindia.com

September 20, 2018

Business Wire India

Origami Inc. announces that it has secured series C investment jointly from SBI Investment, Toyota Finance, Shinkin Central Bank, Union Pay International, Credit Saison, Nihon Unisys, JCB, The Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank, Mitsui Sumitomo Card Company, DG Lab Fund (run by Daiwa Ventures) and more.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005391/en/

 
(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The new investment from Series C totaling at 66.6 MM USD (88 MM USD including previous rounds) enables Origami to continue hiring global talent, strengthening product development and business expansion across multiple verticals.

 

• About Origami
Origami is a platform for cashless payments with a mission to “Create the future of money, payments and commerce”. Established in 2012, Origami started its mobile payment services in 2015. Its “Origami Pay” was officially launched in May 2016. It is now available nationwide at convenience stores, international fast food chains, taxis, department stores and shops across various verticals.

 

Please download the “Origami” app from App Store or Google Play.
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/origami-sosharushoppinguapuri/id622474053?mt=8
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.origami.android&hl=ja
* Supported systems: iOS 9.0 or above, Android 4.0.3 or above

 

Please download the “Origami Business” app from the App Store.
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1037731672?l=en&mt=8
* Supported systems: iOS 9.0 or above

 

* The listed names of companies, shops, products and logos are registered trademarks of each company.

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005391/en/
Source: Businesswire

