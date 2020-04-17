Over 86 percent of Urban India Agrees With the Lockdown: Study

Highlights

New survey by Institute for Competitiveness shows the impact of COVID-19 on citizens and businesses

Indian citizens rate government efforts on COVID-19 close to an average of 7 out of 10

92 out of 145 businesses surveyed said they are planning a hiring freeze

There is substantial support for the efforts of the Indian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This according to a new survey conducted by Institute for Competitiveness, a Harvard Business School-affiliated think-tank, of over 500 citizens and around 150 businesses. The survey was conducted across Indian cities to assess the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on Indian citizens and businesses and to inform India’s response to the crisis. A report on the findings from the survey, The COVID-19 India Impact Survey Report, has been released today.