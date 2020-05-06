  • Download mobile app
06 May 2020, Edition - 1758, Wednesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Lockdown violators punished in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on the first day of lockdown 3.0
  • 28 new COVID cases have been reported in Karnataka. Out of the 28 cases, 21 were from Davangere
  • Police resort to baton charge to control the unruly mob outside liquor shop in Delhi
  • All Jammu & Kashmir schools, colleges, educational institutes to remain closed till May 17
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

PEI-Genesis Promotes Peter Austin to EVP and Chief Operating Officer

by businesswireindia.com

May 6, 2020

Business Wire India

As companies around the world look to their next phase of operations in an ever-changing world, PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, has promoted Peter Austin to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately, as announced today by Steven Fisher, the company’s president and CEO.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005046/en/

 
Peter Austin is named Executive Vice President and COO of PEI-Genesis, a Philadelphia-based global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Austin is named Executive Vice President and COO of PEI-Genesis, a Philadelphia-based global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Peter started with PEI-Genesis in 2016, and I have come to respect his strategic thinking, relying on him as a trusted advisor,” said Fisher. “We’ll work closely together to develop our global strategy, and he will be responsible for its day-to day execution.”

 

Austin’s new role will include partnering with Fisher to create comprehensive plans to meet the company’s performance objectives, plan for the strengthening of the business after the current pandemic, and to maintain the company’s I CARE values.

 

“It’s an honor to be named COO at a company like PEI-Genesis, which has been an integral part of this industry for generations,” said Austin. “Working with Steven and the senior team has proven an excellent match, and I look forward to growing and expanding, even as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

 

Reporting to Austin will be Jonathan Parry, Senior VP and Managing Director of Europe, Alex Tsui, Managing Director of Asia, and John Rozanski, Senior Director of Global Strategic Accounts. Austin will also continue in his role as General Manager of North America.

 

“With Peter firmly in place as COO, I will focus my efforts on other strategic needs, including enhanced relationships with suppliers and the continuing evolution of the company,” said Fisher. “In times like these, leadership is critical in our evolution, and there is no one I trust more by my side than Peter.”

 

Austin joined PEI-Genesis with over 20 years in the electronics industry. Prior to 2016, he has worked as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at NXP Semiconductors and prior to that, served as Director of Global Business Management at National Semiconductor where he oversaw the company’s product portfolio. Austin also spent 13 years with Future Electronics in various roles including Director and Worldwide Business Manager, Corporate Product Marketing.

 

About PEI-Genesis

 

PEI-Genesis is one of the world’s fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Chandler, AZ; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿