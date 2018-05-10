  • Download mobile app

  • The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
  • Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
  • After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
  • Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
  • Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
  • A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
  • 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
  • After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
  • Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Pfizer and FITT Announce Call for Proposals Under the 3rd Call of Pfizer-IIT Delhi Innovation and IP Program

by businesswireindia.com

May 10, 2018

Business Wire India

This unique partnership model is designed to provide funding, resources, expertise and infrastructure to propel India’s healthcare innovations from idea to IP. The program envisages active support for incubation and intellectual property (IP) creation.

Program Components
 
There are two components of the Pfizer IIT Delhi Innovation & IP Program (PIDIIP):

  1. For innovators seeking comprehensive support to translate their healthcare ideas into new business opportunities, the Program provides:

    • Incubation at IIT Delhi’s incubators for a period of up to 2 years.

    • Funding of up to INR 50 lakhs for each innovator/start-up to take ideas through proof of concept to IP.

    • Mentoring support from IIT Delhi’s faculty and FITT nominated experts.

    • IP search and filing services.

    • Guidance from Pfizer’s experts.

 

  1. For innovators who already have a proof of principle/concept and are only looking for IP related support, the program provides:

    • Access to IP counseling services at FITT.

    • Funding support of up to INR 3 lakh to cover patenting expenses.

The call for proposals is currently open till 30th May 2018. Visit www.pidiip-fitt-iitd.in for further details.

Source: Businesswire

