PMI 2018 Pulse of the Profession® In-Depth Report

Project Management Institute (PMI) unveiled its Pulse of the Profession® in-depth report: The Project Manager of the Future: Developing Digital-Age Project Management Skills to Thrive in Disruptive Times. Based on insights from innovator organizations, thelatest research outlines skills that are critical for employees who manage projects and programs, and behaviors employers will be required to demonstrate in order to face today’s business challenges brought forth by disruptive technologies. The report highlights what will be the most in-demand skills and competencies for workers, discusses the future of collaboration and touches on the potential professional culture shifts that may be required given the changing work environment.
Key takeaways from the report include:
Actions for Employers
To effectively manage the change, the report outlines several internal process improvements for organizations to focus on:
“Project leaders are becoming even more essential as organizations continue to recognize that strategy is implemented through projects and programs,” said Mark A. Langley, President and CEO of Project Management Institute. “Today more than ever before, organizations need project leaders with an ability to learn and keep pace with technology. As disruptive technology frees them from routine tasks such as scheduling and gathering requirements, the role of the project leader is expanding to be one of an innovator, a strategic advisor, communicator, big thinker, and versatile manager.”
PMI’s Pulse of the Profession® in-depth commissioned research was conducted online by Forrester Consulting for PMI among 469 HR professionals who hire, direct, oversee, and/or train staff that work on projects or programs, as well as 523 project leaders. The HR professionals are managers or higher level at mid-to-large size organizations. Respondents were in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, India, and Australia. Forrester Consulting also conducted in-depth interviews on behalf of PMI with six HR professionals and 10 project leaders.
