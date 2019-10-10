Policybazaar.com Appoints Chetna Gogia as New HR Head

Policybazaar.com (twitter handle: @PolicyBazaar), India’s largest insurance website and comparison portal, as well as the flagship brand of ETechAces Marketing & Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has appointed Chetna Gogia as its new Head of HR.

Chetna Gogia, Head of HR, Policybazaar.com

Chetna will be responsible for overseeing the company’s human resources while helping business leaders with strategic people planning. Puneet Khurana, who was earlier leading HR for Policybazaar.com, moves within the group venture, Paisabazaar.com, to head the same function.

“We are excited to have Chetna on board in this very crucial leadership role. She holds more than a decade of experience that will add valuable competence to the continuous development and strategic expansion of our organisation,” Alok Bansal, Policybazaar.com Co-founder & CFO, said.



Chetna, Head of HR, Policybazaar.com said, “I am excited to join Policybazaar.com and looking forward to help the company grow through HR, change management and leadership development. Policybazaar has a very vibrant culture. My aim is to create robust HR processes and make the brand a preferred employer in the marketplace.”



Chetna comes with more than 15+ years of experience and has deep exposure and understanding of organisational development, culture building, and HR processes. She has done her majors in HR from Madurai University. Prior to Policybazaar.com, she was leading the HR function for PayU Payments Pvt. Ltd. for more than 5 years. She has led HR practices in many organisations with her key expertise in HR & Talent Strategy, Performance and Compensation Management, Talent Acquisition and Resource Planning among many.