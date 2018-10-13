PPG, Essilor Celebrate Launch of COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre in Kolkata, India

by businesswireindia.com

PPG (NYSE:PPG) and Essilor International announced the launch of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Kolkata, India, that will help revitalize the Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in India, where PPG has manufacturing and administrative operations.

Alberto Bleda-Merino, International Sourcing VP, Essilor, addresses volunteers during the PPG Colorful Communities project during World Sight Day. The project brought together volunteers from PPG, Essilor and PPG Asian Paints to revitalize Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre in Kolkata, India. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project brought together more than 120 PPG, PPG Asian Paints and Essilor volunteers, who spent two hours painting the facility’s boundary wall on World Sight Day. Non-profit Hand In Hand India also will facilitate the painting of the exterior of Susrut’s Building 1 over the next three months on behalf of PPG and Essilor. PPG will provide $17,600 to assist with the entire project, including more than 450 liters (120 gallons) of paint.

Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre is a non-profit organization that provides eye care community services to all individuals regardless of socio-economic background. Since its founding in 1998, Susrut has seen more than 3.5 million patients and trained more than 40,000 vision professionals.

“We are very grateful for the support of PPG, PPG Asian Paints and Essilor in helping us reinvigorate our facility,” said Dr Ratish Chandra Paul, secretary, Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre. “Thanks to the efforts of their employee volunteers, Susrut will continue striving to eradicate blindness and make this world a beautiful place for those who are still in darkness.”

“PPG is proud to partner with our customer Essilor to brighten up the Susrut facility through this unique Colorful Communities project on World Sight Day,” said Philip Wojcik, PPG general manager, optical monomers and coatings. “As a leader in developing specialty materials and coatings for the optical industry, PPG offers products that help enhance and protect vision for millions of people around the world. This Colorful Communities project is a unique opportunity to extend PPG’s eye care and broader paints and color expertise to a well-deserving organization serving the vision care needs of so many people in India.”

“Essilor has an ambition to eradicate poor vision by 2050,” said Jayanth Bhuvaraghan, chief mission officer, Essilor International. “Susrut is an important partner in our efforts to train young men and women to serve the vision care needs of rural communities in India. We are excited to come together with our partners to have a special impact for this local community leader.”

“PPG is very pleased to help revitalize the Susrut facility through this Colorful Communities project,” said Kumar Padmanabhan, chief executive officer, PPG Asian Paints India. “We are especially proud of our employee volunteers, who are instrumental in our efforts to serve the communities where we operate through the Colorful Communities initiative and other projects focused on community needs.”

Hand In Hand India supported two previous Colorful Communities projects in 2016 and 2017 in India on behalf of PPG.

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 170 Colorful Communities projects, impacting nearly 5 million people in 25 countries.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $10.5 million in 2017, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 29 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

About Essilor

The world's leading ophthalmic optics company, Essilor designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lenses to correct and protect eyesight. Its mission is to improve lives by improving sight. In 2013, it created a dedicated division to bring vision care to the 2.5 billion people living with uncorrected poor vision by creating access and raising awareness. These efforts comprise inclusive business 2.5 New Vision Generation, strategic giving, raising awareness and advocacy. By the end of 2020, it will have trained 25,000 primary vision care providers and provided vision care to 50 million people at the base of the pyramid.

About PPG Asian Paints

PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between PPG and Asian Paints Ltd, India’s largest producer of paints and coatings. Incorporated in February 1997, PPG Asian Paints offers a better value through closely tailoring its offerings to customer requirements and providing superior service. Today, PPG Asian Paints is a leading supplier of paints and coatings in diverse markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), automotive refinishes, industrial, marine and packaging.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.7 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

