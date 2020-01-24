President Bill Clinton to Keynote 2020 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

by businesswireindia.com

President Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States, will be the closing keynote speaker at the Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s 2020 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The 8th annual Summit will be held in Huntington Beach, California, beginning with a Pre-Summit Symposium on Thursday, March 5th.

At the 2020 Summit, hospital leaders, medical and information technology innovators, patient advocates, policy makers and government officials collaborate and discuss best practices solutions to eliminate preventable patient deaths in hospitals around the world. The event is co-convened with the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the European Society of Anaesthesiology.

The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 5 – 7th, 2020, at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, California. For more information about the 2020 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/summit. To register to attend, go to the registration page.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit that offers free tools to help achieve ZERO preventable deaths from hospital errors. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. PSMF’s World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit brings together the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. Our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) provide evidence-based processes to help hospitals eliminate errors. Our Open Data Pledge encourages healthcare technology companies to share the data for which their products are purchased. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.

