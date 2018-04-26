  • Download mobile app

27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

Product of the Year’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations See Top Brands Win Recognition

by businesswireindia.com

April 26, 2018

Business Wire India

Procter and Gamble dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2018 along with Havells. Prominent among the others who were felicitated for their innovative products were Nestlé, Max Bupa Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Acute Energizer and Nerolac.

A pan India survey conducted by Nielsen determined the Winners in each category.

The night was all about innovation and attended by some legends from the industry.

A Jazz duo welcomed the guests which was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Innovation Must Be Disruptive’. This had some heavyweights from the industry like Pops K V Sridhar and Ambi Parameswaran on the panel and regaled the packed gathering.

Shaheen Mistri, CEO, Teach for India, a massive innovator in the field of education shared some interesting insights and perspectives that resonated tremendously with an audience that connected easily to the massive impact that her organisation is making.

Then it was the turn of the Chief Guest, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Unilever, who made a riveting presentation on Innovation with some examples over the decades. His rich experience and lucid manner ensured that he had the crowd’s rapt attention.

Product of the Year’s Partners that were in attendance were:

Research: Nielsen
Media: Bloomberg Quint
Knowledge: SP Jain Global School of Management
Digital: Social Samosa
Outdoor: Bright Outdoor Media

Cyrus Broacha was on fire with his trademark brand of humour and had the crowd in splits as they alternated between the serious and recreational aspects of the evening.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year is the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations."

Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said “Product of the Year was founded 30 years ago in France and continues to be useful to marketers across the globe. Our deepening engagement with our winners, participants and research partner allows us to keep sharpening the process. We hope and believe that our winners will be able to use this recognition to advantage.”

The Chief Guest, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director Hindustan Unilever said, "The purpose and scope of innovation is vast. Recognizing innovation from the lens of the consumer is useful. Only really breakthrough NPDs change brand trajectory. Failing brands innovate more, successful brands just innovate better. Product of the Year has been in the space of innovation for three decades now and keeps getting increasingly relevant." Source: Businesswire

﻿