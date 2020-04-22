Prometric Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Client Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

by businesswireindia.com

Prometric LLC (“Prometric”), a global leader in test development, test delivery, and candidate services, today announced two new appointments to their leadership team. Sean Burke has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Client Officer. Brooke Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“Adding these two seasoned executives to our leadership team is a demonstration of our continued focus on our customers and our commitment to investing in the growth and evolution of the assessment market,” said Roy Simrell, Prometric’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Under their leadership, we will accelerate our work in providing innovative products and high-quality services that address changing market needs, including secure reliable delivery of assessments across any platform anywhere in the world. Our mission is to be the assessment industry’s most dependable assessment partner to the world’s leading professional associations, licensure and credentialing organizations, and corporations.”

Mr. Burke is a seasoned executive with a history of building customer-focused organizations with corporate capabilities that yield effective long-term strategic relationships. In the role of Chief Client Officer, he is responsible for development and execution of Prometric’s customer and client strategies. He provides leadership for the company’s account management, client success, and business development functions—ensuring that the company’s go-to-market plans, commercial organizational design, operating processes, and performance systems enable attainment of corporate and client growth objectives. Prior to joining Prometric, Mr. Burke served as Global SVP of Sales at LivePerson, an AI-enabled conversational platform company.

Ms. Smith will serve as Prometric’s Chief Marketing Officer. A results-driven marketing and public relations executive, she is responsible for Prometric’s global marketing functions, including brand management, product marketing, proposal and pursuit management, and corporate communications. Ms. Smith is also responsible for defining the company’s strategic marketing framework and developing corporate marketing plans that reflect a deep awareness and understanding of the industries, stakeholders, and clients that we serve. She guides Prometric’s engagement with the assessment industry, including sponsorship and attendance at industry events, participation in industry leadership forums, and various voice of the customer programs that drive client intimacy. Prior to joining Prometric, Ms. Smith served as Vice President of Client Development at Inmar Inc., a technology-enabled services company.

About Prometric

Prometric, a global leader in test development, test delivery, and candidate services, enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network, including 14,000 locations in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online assessment services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

