Qantas Airways and Hong Kong Airlines Achieve 5-Star Status in OAG’s On-time Performance Star Ratings

Australia’s Qantas Airways (85.7% OTP) is the region’s largest airline to achieve five stars.

Hong Kong Airlines (92.4% OTP) is one of five global airlines to earn a score above 90%.

25 of the 53 global airports to achieve five stars are in Asia Pacific, with 19 located in Japan.

Asia Pacific airlines and airports delivered impressive on-time results in the 12 months to May 2018, as OAG, the global leader in flight information, releases its On-time Performance (OTP) Star Ratings, which accredits the top airlines and airports around the world for superior punctuality performance.

Impressive OTP scores by Hong Kong Airlines and Qantas Airways earn five stars for both airlines and place them among the world’s top 15 most punctual airlines. Five start newcomers included Korean T’Way Air and Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines. Singapore-based low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Singapore Airlines earned four stars and rank among the world’s top 25 airlines for timeliness.

Japanese airports delivered impressive annual OTP results, 19 airports achieving 5-star status, including the large hubs of Osaka International Itami (88.2%) and Tokyo International Haneda (86.0%).

“With a frequently expanding range of flight routes and carriers to choose from for domestic, regional and global trips, Asian travellers carefully evaluate air travel options before booking, and punctuality is a crucial factor in their decision-making,” said Mayur Patel, Regional Sales Director JAPAC, OAG. “With on-time punctuality considered a key indicator of service quality, many Asian airlines and airports are investing to improve their performance in order to retain passenger loyalty.”

To achieve an OTP star rating, the world's airlines and airports must meet two criteria: all airlines and airports must have a minimum of 600 operations a month and OAG must receive flight status information for 80 percent of scheduled flights within a 12-month period.

