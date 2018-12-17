Ras Al Khaimah Marks New Year’s Eve with Amazing Fireworks and New Guinness World Record Bid

by businesswireindia.com

This New Year’s Eve, Ras Al Khaimah is the place to be as the Emirate readies to host the most spectacular celebration with a 12-minute fireworks display – the bid for a new Guinness World Record display – and an array of family-oriented activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005309/en/

Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah’s master-developer of freehold projects, will manage the show to mark 2019 with a glittering array of activities that will entertain all at its flagship development, Al Marjan Island. With three additional viewing areas around Al Marjan Island, New Year’s Eve in Ras Al Khaimah has fun and thrills in store for local and international visitors.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Managing Director & CEO of Marjan, said: “This year, we are offering exciting family activities that will delight all in the run-up to the amazing fireworks display that aims to set a new Guinness World Record. The event will position the Emirate as the must-visit destination this season.”

Among the diverse activities are food trucks, ice cream salons, lemonade corners, colourful band performances, and children’s activities such as face painting and inflatable games. Stilt walkers, mime artists, and clowns will welcome guests with free balloons to be distributed.

The three venues to watch the fireworks are next to Al Hamra Village – Al Shohadah Street, secondly at Al Marjan Island and thirdly at Al Wasl Street between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village all with special parking areas. These venues are open for free to the public and are family-friendly with the festivities going on from 5pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.

Do not miss the opportunity to visit Ras Al Khaimah and enjoy a memorable evening. For world-class hospitality, book your hotel early and enjoy unique beachfront experiences on Al Marjan Island as well as be part of an amazing celebration that will include numerous innovative features.

Having set a Guinness World Record in 2018 for the ‘largest aerial firework shell’, this year’s festivities can be enjoyed from three venues that will be transformed into a family zone with exciting activities for all members.

For details & hotel bookings, visit: www.raknye.com

Ras Al Khaimah 2019 New Year promise:

English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYJpcNLmVWU&feature=youtu.be

Arabic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiC1BCv7P-c

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005309/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005309/en/Source: Businesswire