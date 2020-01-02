Ras Al Khaimah Marvels the World With Spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala that Clinches 2 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Titles

by businesswireindia.com

The world’s eyes were on Ras Al Khaimah as it captivated people all over with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala that set two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles. Thousands of spectators, including international tourists, witnessed the 13-minute long fireworks that also reached billions of people through live feeds online and telecasts by global television networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005215/en/

The spectacular Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Gala that set two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles (Photo: AETOSWire)

Defining Ras Al Khaimah as the ‘Tourism Capital of the GCC,’ the event clinched the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall’. These take the number of records set for fireworks hosted by Ras Al Khaimah to five in three years.

The first record was for the captivating firework display using 173 PyroDronesTM simultaneously. The fireworks ushered in the New Year by creating a visual ‘2020’ in the sky followed by an elegant chandelier draped with a cascade of pyrotechnic sparks ending with the recreation of Ras Al Khaimah’s monuments.

The record for the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall’ at 3,788.86 metres trumped the existing one set in Fukuoka, Japan, which was for a length of 3,517.23 metres. The fireworks, each at least 28 cm long and 3 cm in diameter, created a spellbinding effect on the audience.

Crowds thronged the main venue of Al Marjan Island, the flagship lifestyle development by Marjan, the master-developer of Ras Al Khaimah, from early in the evening as well as at viewing decks along Al Hamra. For the first time, Ras Al Khaimah also hosted a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner headlined by multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and fashion icon, Najwa Karam, and celebrity singer Waleed Al Shami.

A spokesperson said: “The event underlines the vision of Ras Al Khaimah’s leadership to position the emirate as one of the world’s first choices for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Apart from setting the two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles, the celebration will have a phenomenal legacy effect as it defines Ras Al Khaimah as the region’s leading tourism, retail and leisure destination.”

Watch the New Year’s Eve Gala online at raknye.com. Follow @rakmediaoffice on social channels.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005215/en/

Source: Businesswire