19 Sep 2018, Edition - 1163, Wednesday

Razorpay Recognised Among India’s Most Sought-After Startups: LinkedIn

by businesswireindia.com

September 19, 2018

Business Wire India

Razorpay, India’s first holistic converged payments solution company, today announced that it has been named to the 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List, which honors the 25 most sought-after startups in India.
 
Razorpay has bagged the 9th rank in this year’s edition of LinkedIn’s Top Startups list. It truly reflects the work culture and work environment that Razorpay fosters within the company and its employees. Having achieved many significant milestones early on in their journey, Razorpay has witnessed growth both in terms of market share and mindspace with customers and industry peers.

Anuradha Bharat, Head – People Operations at Razorpay says, “Over the last three and half years, we have been working towards building an inclusive yet diverse, fun & impactful workplace that employees take pride in. We are delighted and honoured to have been featured as one of the top 10 most attractive startups. LinkedIn’s recognition is a testimony of right efforts and the resultant excellence.
 
She added, “At Razorpay, we practice a transparent work culture and always encourage our people to develop hunger to learn and achieve more – work for their passion and think like entrepreneurs. This recognition adds to our list of significant milestones reassuring that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights.”


The LinkedIn Top Startups list is derived from a blended score looking at factors including interest in the company, engagement with the employees, job interest and retention, and is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 575 million professionals on LinkedIn.

Source: Businesswire

