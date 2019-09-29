RCA TV Launches Five Variants This Festival Season

by businesswireindia.com

Variant Highlights 49 sound bar – Q LEDs 24 W Speaker; 1920 x 1080 Full HD; Viewing Angle: 178 degrees; 3 x HDMI : For set top box and gaming consoles; 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device, Hard-disk; Play Multiple Video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play; Unique UI; 10 languages supported – English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam; Wallpaper option so that user can choose the background image as per their requirement; Remote App from which user can control the TV through phone; Voice search by remote App; Screen mirroring ; Display: Quantum Backlit | A+ Grade Panel | Wide colour gamut Downloads & plays compatible Android apps; Popular VoD contents on Netflix and Amazon 49 4k (silver cabinet) & 55 4k (silver Cabinet) – Q LEDs Resolution: 4K HDR (3840 x 2160p) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing Angle: 178 degrees; 4K Display: Quantum Backlit | A+ Grade Panel | Wide colour gamut; 3 HDMI Ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console; 2 USB Ports to connect hard drives and other USB device; Downloads & plays compatible Android apps; 24 W Speaker| Surround sound; Picture Mode Dynamic/Standard/Soft/Vivid; True 4k which can play UHD video; Appstore with various apps; YouTube which can play 4k videos; Android 7.0; Screen mirroring ; Popular VoD contents on Netflix and Amazon; Digital Dolby sound 43 sound bar -Q LED 24 W Speaker; 1920 x 1080 Full HD; Viewing Angle: 178 degrees; 3 x HDMI : For set top box and gaming consoles; 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device, Hard-disk; Play Multiple Video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play; Unique UI ; 10 languages supported – English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam; Wallpaper option; Remote App ; Voice search by remote App; Screen mirroring ; Display: Quantum Backlit | A+ Grade Panel | Wide colour gamut; Downloads & plays compatible Android apps; Popular VoD contents on Netflix and Amazon 32 HD -LED Unique Interface; 24W Speaker; 1280 x 720 HD Ready; Viewing Angle: 178 degrees; 3 x HDMI: For set top box and gaming consoles; 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder, USB device or hard-disk; Play Multiple Video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play; Unique UI; 10 languages supported – English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam; Wallpaper option; Remote App; Voice search by remote App; Screen mirroring ; Popular VoD contents on Netflix and Amazon; Downloads & plays compatible Android apps

Consumer electronics firm Westway Electronics Ltd in association with RCA, originally known as the Radio Corp. of America, launched new variants of smart televisions that will be available on Amazon to illuminate several household with entertainment this Navratri season. The company sells its products under Weston TV brand. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival starting from 29September till 4October 2019, we can expect excellent deals for customers ofTelevision brand is aware that spending in India takes place between August and December every year because of a range of festivals that dot this period. “It begins with Raksha Bandhan and chugs ahead with Ganesh Chaturthi and gathers steam in September with Navratri, Durga Pooja and Dussehra, only to move at a superfast speed during Diwali, until the calendar year ahead,” saysThe newly launched television models comprise RCA 80 cm (32 inch) HD ready Smart LED TV Priced at Rs. 10,999, RCA 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD Smart LED TV Priced at, RCA 124 cm (49 inch) Full HD Smart LED TV Priced at Rs., RCA 124 cm (49 inch) 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV Priced atonly and RCA 140 cm (55 inch) 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV Priced atThe USP of FHD and 4k Smart include Quantum Backlit Technology Unique UI, App store with 500+ apps, 10 languages support (English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam), among hordes of other features. While USPs of smart TV 4K include Dolby digital, Premium metallic design, easy screen sharing which can play UHD video, YouTube which can play 4k videos, Android 7.0, WiFi and LAN for internet connection, among other features.“With this TV range, we are focusing on metro cities, as well as small cities. We were the first to bring colour televisions in Indian market and with our new products we are maintaining the same name and fame that we have received over the years. In fact, we are sure that with the current products we will be able to increase our customer base and brand loyalty,” saidSource: Businesswire