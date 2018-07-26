26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday
- Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
- Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
- PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
- West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
- No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
- Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
- Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
- Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Remembering Mr. Sergio Marchionne
by businesswireindia.com
July 26, 2018
Business Wire India
The board of directors of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Sergio Marchionne, an esteemed member of the board. We offer our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time. As one of the most respected business leaders, his creativity and passion will be etched in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. Mr. Marchionne will be remembered for the remarkable legacy that he leaves behind.
