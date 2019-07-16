ResMed Inc. Completes $500M Private Placement Debt Offering

by businesswireindia.com

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) announced today the successful pricing and closing of a private placement offering of $250,000,000 principal amount 3.24% senior notes due July 10, 2026, and $250,000,000 principal amount 3.45% senior notes due July 10, 2029.

Net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $498 million, after deducting estimated fees and expenses related to the offering. The net proceeds will be used to pay down current borrowings on ResMed’s senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of ResMed, and jointly and severally guaranteed by each Subsidiary Guarantor.

“We are pleased to complete this U.S. private placement offering on attractive terms,” said Brett Sandercock, ResMed’s chief financial officer. “The transaction significantly lengthens our average debt maturity profile and provides improved visibility on our long-term funding costs.”

This private placement offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The notes were offered and sold to accredited investors in an exempt transaction not involving a public offering in accordance with section 4(2) of the Securities Act. Refer to ResMed’s related SEC filing for more information regarding the notes, including a copy of the note purchase agreement.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

