ResMed Introduces Its First Minimal-contact Full Face CPAP Mask, AirFit F30

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) today introduced its first minimal-contact full face CPAP mask, AirFit F30, the latest addition to its AirFit mask portfolio, which helps users reduce facial marks, wear glasses in bed and curl up closer to their bed partner.

AirFit F30 full face CPAP mask: Front View (Photo: Business Wire)

Unlike most traditional full face mask cushions, AirFit F30’ssits below the nasal bridge, preventing top-of-the-nose red marks and irritation, and reducing feelings of claustrophobia for some full face wearers.

AirFit F30 also features ResMed’s latest QuietAir vent, so it’s quieter than ambient noise in the bedroom. Plus, magnetic clips make the mask fast and easy to put on and take off, while a one-size-fits-all headgear ensures an accurate, first-time fit.

ResMed AirFit F30 vs. the competition

Compared to the leading minimal-contact tube-down full face mask:

80% of users said AirFit F30 was easier to use. 1

66% of users said AirFit F30 had a more stable fit and better seal. 2

AirFit F30 is quieter, based on published performance (21 vs. 32.5 dBA).3



HME benefits: Fewer SKUs, faster fit

With just two cushion sizes and one headgear, AirFit F30 fit 93 percent of users in a ResMed study.2 Fast and accurate first-time fittings with fewer stock keeping units (SKUs) can help home medical equipment (HME) providers achieve higher patient satisfaction, successful patient setups and simpler inventory management.

“AirFit F30 is a win-win for sleep apnea patients and HMEs, and the perfect addition to ResMed’s portfolio of CPAP masks,” said Jim Hollingshead, president of ResMed’s Sleep business. “It provides an easier, quieter and more stable fit for full face wearers, while HMEs can enjoy faster setups and easier inventory management with a mask designed to fit the first time, every time.”

Availability

AirFit F30 will be available later this year in select countries. It will be on display this weekend at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Paris at ResMed’s Booth J.04.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD), a world-leading connected health company with more than 5 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath. Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions. Its 6,000-member team strives to improve patients’ quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and save healthcare costs in more than 120 countries. ResMed.com

1 ResMed Clinical Study of 21 Australian patients comparing ResMed AirFit F30 and Phillips Respironics Amara View conducted April-May 2018. AirFit F30 and Amara View are both tube-down, minimal-contact, full face masks.

2 ResMed Fitting Study of 75 U.S. patients comparing ResMed AirFit F30 and Phillips Respironics Amara View conducted April-May 2018. AirFit F30 and Amara View are both tube-down, minimal-contact full face masks.

3 Philips Respironics Amara View user manual. 2016; ResMed AirFit user guide. 2018.

