RFG Brands Continue Down Silk Road into Asian Market

by businesswireindia.com

The Asian market and Retail Food Group continue to provide a plethora of opportunities for those who have the passion to bring quality food and beverage to consumers. The latest Master Franchise Partner, Metin Aydin, a seasoned veteran in the hotel and tourism industry, looks to cement his presence in the region and bring Gloria Jean's Coffees to Tashkent, the capital of The Republic of Uzbekistan. The first store set to open in late 2018 in the popular Wyndham hotel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719006016/en/

Metin Aydin – General Director GJC-Silk Road, Louis Chua – Market Development Manager, Davut Azmi Erbas – Owner of APEAS, Yigit Zeren – Project Manager APEAs (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement is an addition to other expansion activity by global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group, with Gloria Jean’s Coffees Master Franchise Agreements also recently announced in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Switzerland.

RFG Chief Executive International, Mr Mike Gilbert, said recently of the strength of the Gloria Jean’s Coffees brand offering to the Asian market “Our passion for speciality gourmet coffee is second to none. We are across the entire process from working with farmers to creating our own blends and roasting to order in our own roasteries. ‘Going for a coffee’ is truly an experience, and not just a routine for the consumer, and Gloria Jean’s Coffees will deliver on this every step of the way, from our coffee range, to our dine-in or grab-and-go food items.“

This latest agreement signals staunch support for the brand, which is Australia’s leading speciality coffee house with a presence in over 50 markets across Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia and the South Pacific.

Mike also added that “We see significant opportunity for brands Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar and Donut King within the Asian region and are actively seeking Master Franchise Partners for those brands now”.

Retail Food Group is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,400 outlets across nine Brand Systems and over eighty territories. RFG is looking to partner with Master Franchise candidates who share its vision for delivering exceptional products and service within international markets. Enquiries should be directed to Grant Fischer at rfginternational@rfg.com.au.

To find out more about RFG, visit www.rfgbrands.com.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company, multi-brand retail food franchise owner, a roaster and supplier of high quality coffee products, and an emerging leader in the foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719006016/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :Source: Businesswire