Rimini Street Announces Global Availability of Application Management Services for Oracle Database and Applications

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the global availability of its Application Management Services (AMS) for Oracle, which includes coverage for Oracle Database, Middleware and a wide range of Oracle applications including E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Siebel.

In addition to leveraging Rimini Street’s award-winning Support Services for Oracle that replaces expensive and less robust software vendor annual support with a more responsive and comprehensive support offering, clients can now have Rimini Street manage their Oracle systems day-to-day with an integrated application management and support service provided by a single trusted vendor. As an integrated service, Rimini Street can provide clients a better model, better people, and better outcomes with higher satisfaction and significant savings of time, labor and money.

Rimini Street Application Management Services for Oracle includes system administration, operational support, health monitoring and enhancement support.

Traditional AMS Models are Broken

According to industry analysts, the global market for application management services is approximately $82 billion and expected to grow more than 5% annually. While a growing market, traditional AMS support models are flawed and continue to be ranked as “poor.” Contributing to the low ratings is the inefficiency of the multi-vendor support model, as well as complex issue tracking and slower case resolution by resources that lack the necessary software knowledge and experience to resolve challenges and drive better outcomes.

Additionally, AMS models are getting increasingly complex, with disparate application management and support layers provided by multiple vendors, often leaving the internal IT teams mediating vendor escalations rather than providing value.

Better Service Model, People, Outcomes and Value

Rimini Street’s integrated application management and support services model provides clients with a seamless service, managed by an expert service delivery team consisting of experienced and proven engineers and an engagement team consisting of an Engagement Manager, a seasoned Primary Support Engineer (PSE), and an Enterprise Account Manager.

“Constellation sees a massive customer satisfaction gap in the Application Management Services market. The battle for price over value, process over better outcomes has led to a broken market,” said R “Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, Inc. “Clients seek partners who can deliver high quality AMS support for Oracle, addressing a strong need in the market for a reliable, expert approach to application management services with an integrated solution that helps clients optimize their IT operations.”

“We believe Rimini Street is well-positioned to disrupt this large market as an adjacent software service, the way we disrupted the application support industry. Our integrated management and support service is a unique and valuable competitive offering for Oracle licensees that includes the capabilities they need in a model that will deliver more savings, higher satisfaction, better value and better outcomes,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “With our integrated applications management and support services, Oracle licensees around the world can let Rimini Street manage and support their Oracle database and application software while focusing their internal resources, time and budget on business transformation initiatives that will create competitive advantage and drive growth.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation (including our pending appeal of the permanent injunction) or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services, Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

