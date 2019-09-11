by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been recognized with four 2019 Customer Sales and Service World Awards®, including gold awards for Milestone of the Year in the Customer Service category and Customer Service Outstanding Performance of the Year in the Information Technology Service category. Rimini Street secured additional awards for Customer Service Leadership of the Year and Customer Service Team of the Year – Front-Line in the Information Technology category. The Customer Sales and Service Awards program encompasses the world’s best in Sales and Service or Contact Center individuals, teams, departments, and achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005028/en/

Rimini Street Honored with Multiple Customer Sales and Service World Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

Company Recognized for Outstanding Customer Service

The Global Support Team at Rimini Street is focused on delivering ultra-responsive, high-quality service to the Company’s nearly 1,900 global clients. As part of the Global Support Team process, each action taken by a Global Support team member is recorded as a ‘Milestone.’ Milestones inform clients of the exact status of any case they have logged, allowing them to see the detailed progress from case inception to case resolution, and are delivered by engineers in local languages including English, French, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Russian.

Rimini Street received gold awards for Milestone of the Year in the Customer Service category with the Global Support team delivering over 8,500 on-time milestones per week on a 24-hour clock. The team has designed and currently operates a system known as ‘Mission Control’ where the real-time progress of cases around the world are tracked by a team running 24-hours a day, 7-days a week ensuring that support is delivered on-time for 100% of the Company’s clients around the world.

Rimini Street took home a second gold award for the Customer Service Outstanding Performance of the Year in the Information Technology Service category. The Global Support team closed more than 29,300 cases with an average client satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5.0, where 5.0 is “excellent.” This client feedback loop provides a way to monitor client satisfaction and continuously improve client satisfaction.

In addition to the Company and support team awards, Craig Mackereth, group vice president, Global Support, was honored with The Customer Service Leadership of the Year award for training and leading his team to accomplish these outstanding results.

Global SAP Support Team Recognized with Award Win

Focusing on the customer experience is a key component to the success of the Rimini Street Global SAP Support Team, and over the past three years, this team has consistently achieved an average 4.8 out of 5.0 client satisfaction rating. This team also closed nearly 10,000 cases with an average response time of less than 5 minutes and, as a result, was awarded the Customer Service Team of the Year – Front-Line in the Information Technology category.

“We are committed to delivering best-in-class support for our clients and ensuring

they receive the maximum value from their current software releases,” said Brian Slepko, senior vice president, Global Service Delivery at Rimini Street. “We are honored to receive this level of acknowledgment for our client service with these awards.”

About the Customer Sales and Service World Awards

Customer Sales and Service World Awards is the world’s premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing. To learn more, visit www.cssworldawards.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation (including our pending appeal of the permanent injunction) or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services, Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005028/en/

Source: Businesswire