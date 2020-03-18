RK Group – Ichalkaranji’s Fabric Manufacturers, Increased Production Capacity With Newly Installed Air Jet Loom Weavers as Master Weaver

by businesswireindia.com

Only weaver in the decentralized sector in India to manufacture ultra-fine cotton fabric with Giza Cotton in 232’s double yarn: Enters into manufacturing of polyester & blended fabric from eco-friendly yarns

Group turnover expected to reach Rs. 130 Crore for FY 2019-2020.

Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group is having a product range from 40 gsm to 300 gsm with more than 3700 varieties of fabrics in 100% cotton and multi fibre fabrics like Poly Cotton, Poly Viscose, Cotton Lycra, 100% Modal, 100% Excel, 100% Tencel, 100% Viscose, Cotton – Modal, Cotton-Viscose, Lyocell-Linen, Cotton-Linen, etc. The company also manufactures fabrics that are FSC, organic, BCI, Eco Veera and Liva Eco-Certified. Ramkrishna Group has developed 300 new varieties of the fabric in last one year.

Ichalkaranji’s reputed weaver & quality fabric manufacturers Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group has completed expansion in production capacity by joining hands with newly installed 48 Air jet Loom Weaver as Master Weaver. The production capacity, which was 53,000 meters fabric per day, has now increased to 63,000 meters per day with maximum value edition.Mr. Deendayal Jhanwar, Chairman of Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group informed that “For ‘Ultrafine Luxury Cotton Fabric Made With Giza Cotton in 232’S Double Yarn’, we are the ONLY WEAVER IN DECENTRALIZED SECTOR TO MANUFACTURE IT FOR THE FIRST TIME IN INDIA. We can state that it is ‘Cotton In Silk Like Fineness & Luxury, Like Never Seen Before. This has boosted our export and opened doors of entry to the Elite Premium Fashion Brands in the World. In addition, RK Group will manufacture polyester fabric from Reliance’s recycled fibre R-Elan and Green –Gold yarn. This yarn will be manufactured from 100% PET bottle recycling, which will be eco-friendly, supporting conservation of global environment.”Mr. Vasudev Jhanwar, Managing Director of the Group stated that “Due to Corona Virus, the global importing countries of textiles & clothing, are now looking towards India for sourcing their requirements in place of China. Thus, this will provide boost to the local industries.”Ramkrishna Group has manufacturing facility and headquarter at Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra. It has branch offices at Lower Parel, Mumbai & 598, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, Gurugram (Haryana) & now shifting to their own premises in 807, Vipul Business Park, Sohna Road, Gurugram on 2nd April 2020 i.e. on the day of Ram Navami.The RK Group specializes in fine count and value added fabrics manufacturing with different weaves like Lenos, Dobbies, Buttas, Jacquards, Misdent, Plains, Twills, Drills, Satins, Reversible Satin, Cord, Herring Bones, Oxford, Matty, Sheeting, etc. Its core strength is fine counts fabrics manufacturing up to 140s Giza Cotton Yarn & 2/232 Giza Double Yarn.Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group has been honored with ‘Best Innovator Award’ for 2017 as well as 2018 by Grasim Industries Ltd.The Group is supplying fabrics to reputed world class brands like Marks & Spencer, H&M, American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Zara, etc. It is also supplying fabrics to domestic mills, garment exporters, buying houses on Pan India basis. It is Star Exports House.Ramkrishna (Jhanwar) Group is having tie up with ‘Liva’, the fashion brand of Aditya Birla Group. Now, the Group will also tie up with Reliance for eco- friendly yarn & fibre.Mr. Deendayal B. Jhanwar, Chairman of the Group further stated that the Group Turnover for FY 2018-19 was Rs. 120 Crore per annum, which is expected to reach Rs. 130 Crore during FY 2019-20. The Group has plans to bring IPO after one year.Source: Businesswire