RoboSense 125-Laser Beam Solid-State LiDAR: RS-LiDAR-M1 Is Officially on Sales Priced At $1,898

RoboSense, the world’s leading autonomous driving LiDAR perception solution provider, announced today that the solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1Simple(Simple Sensor Version) is now ready for customer delivery, priced at $1,898. The new RS-LiDAR-M1Simple is less than half the size of the previous version, with dimensions of 4.3” x 1.9” x 4.7” (110mm x 50mm x 120mm), and is equipped with enhanced hardware performance virtually equal to the serial production version provided to OEMs. The main body design of this automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR is finalized and ready for shipment.

In addition, RoboSense will demonstrate the world’s first smart solid-state LiDAR, the RS-LiDAR-M1Smart (Smart Sensor Version), at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Booth 6138, LVCC North Hall from Jan 7-10, 2020 with an on-vehicle public road test. The RS-LiDAR-M1Smart main body is embedded with an AI perception algorithm that fully takes advantage of LiDAR’s potential to transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to a full data analysis and comprehension system.

“The RS-LiDAR-M1 is an optimal choice for the serial production of self-driving cars, far superior to mechanical LiDAR. The sooner solid-state LiDAR is used, the sooner production will be accelerated to mass-market levels,” said Mark Qiu, RoboSense COO.

RS-LiDAR-M1 Family Features:

125 laser beams with exceptional performance: the RS-LiDAR-M1 has a field of view of 120°*25°, which is the MEMS solid-state LiDAR’s largest field of view among released products worldwide. RoboSense uses 905nm lasers with low cost, automotive grade and small size instead of expensive 1550nm lasers. At the same time, RoboSense continuously breaks ranging ability limits to 150m at 10% NIST target, which is also MEMS solid-state LiDAR’s longest detection range.

World’s smallest MEMS solid-state LiDAR: one-tenth the size of conventional 64-beam mechanical LiDAR. The RS-LiDAR-M1 can be easily embedded in the car’s body while still maintaining the vehicle’s appearance intact.

. Modular design: the scalability and layout flexibility of the optical module lay the foundation for subsequent MEMS LiDAR products and support the customization of products for different application cases.

Stable and reliable: RoboSense fully implemented IATF16949 quality management system and ISO26262 functional safety standards, combining ISO16750 test requirement and other automotive-grade reliability specifications to verify the RS-LiDAR-M1 series of products.

The RS-LiDAR-M1Smart is a comprehensive system with sensor hardware, AI point cloud algorithm, and chipsets, which provides an end-to-end customer environment perception solution. RoboSense’s powerful AI perception algorithm injects the sensor with structured semantic-level comprehensive information, focusing on the perception of moving objects.

For orders visit www.robosense.ai/buy or to contact a RoboSense account manager.

About RoboSense

The world’s leading autonomous driving LiDAR perception solution provider. RoboSense technologies are widely used in autonomous driving logistics vehicles, buses, and passenger cars, with partners including SAIC, BAIC, Baidu, Cainiao Network, JD.com, Samsung, ControlWorks, Aidrivers, and more. For more information, see the website at: http://www.robosense.ai.

