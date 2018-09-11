Royal Stag Makes It Large for Cricket Fans – Associates With Asia Cup 2018

by businesswireindia.com

India’s cricket lovers are in for a sporty and luxurious treat this cricket season as Royal Stag makes it large in the international cricket space – bagging its spot as the Associate Sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018.Watching a live cricket match between India and Pakistan is always a dream for any cricket fan. Strengthening its association with cricket, the iconic brand provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cricket enthusiasts across the country to travel to Dubai and get a chance to witness India take on Pakistan live at the Asia Cup. The fans can participate in the ‘India’s Largest Fan’ contest by Royal Stag and be among the 100 lucky winners from India to see the live clash between the two arch-rivals in Dubai.Cricket is more than just a sport in our country and Royal Stag is all set to provide this opportunity to the die-hard cricket worshippers by fulfilling their wishes of witnessing an international Indo-Pak match and cheer for the men in blue in Dubai cricket grounds. The participants will just have to give a missed call on +91 97189-97189 to take part in this contest.Speaking about the association,said, “Royal Stag’s ‘India’s Largest Fan’ contest is the perfect opportunity for our patrons to fulfill their dream of watching India play Pakistan live at the cricket stadium and we will leave no stone unturned in making this a once in a lifetime experience for them. Cricket is worshipped like a religion in India and we understand the passion people have for the sport in this country. Our association with Asia Cup 2018 will further reinforce our association with cricket. Royal Stag has always lived up to its brand philosophy of ‘Make it large’. With India’s Largest Fan, we hope to give cricket lovers a ‘money can’t buy experience’ in Dubai, truly making it large in full glory.”Source: Businesswire