S BLOCK Co-Organizes WBF NYC 2019 Tech Conference, Launches Super Blockchain Ecosystem DAO

On September 27, 2019, the "WBF2019 New York Technology Conference" kicked off at the Altman Building in New York. S BLOCK, the Switzerland-based value added digital assets wallet, is a co-organizer of the event.

S BLOCK – Digital Multi-Currency Wallet Powered by Blockchain Technology

S BLOCK is a digital multi-currency wallet built upon the inter-blockchain technology. Through an innovative wormhole communication protocol, it conducts a number of treasury operations for cross-chain transfers and remittances. Together with Interstellar remittance and lending contracts, it ensures the security of third-party for-profit service access and services. In addition, S BLOCK also promoted the offline payment scenario by building a complete ecological application system, and improved the usage rate and circulation rate of SBO to enhance its value.

S BLOCK teamed up with WBF to showcase a brilliant new technology carnival at Wall Street.

WBF Partners S BLOCK As They Charge Forward To Build the Biggest DAO in the World

By issuing ATO (DAO’s tokens), DAO aims to attract global communities to participate in the development of S BLOCK through incorporating quality tokens such as DASH, HT and OKB, S BLOCK is able to build a new consensus worldwide. As operators, developers and traders gather together, S BLOCK is officially on its way to build the world’s largest Decentralized Autonomous Organization.

WBFex’s Million Community will also be joining forces with S BLOCK’s Million Community to share and leverage on existing resources. Their partnership will eventually create SBO “Thousands of Consensus” and DAO super ecosystem by attracting more users.

All projects on the WBF exchange will have the opportunity to join the DAO program. This opportunity applies to the 110 projects that are currently on WBFex, and the other 260 projects will be added on WBFex by the end of the year. The hundreds of projects that were brought about by the WBFex’s rapid development will also stand a chance to join the DAO program.

