Safety and Speed: Indian Lifts Adopt Global Best Practices

Olympus A & B buildings ( TCS ), Thane: a commercial project of two buildings, one of 15 floors and the other of 20 floors with high speed elevators of 4.0 mps installed by M/s. Schindler in TCS 1 & M/s. Toshiba in TCS 2. Solitaire Building (36 floors) at Hiranandani Estate, Thane is a residential project. It has elevators with speed of 3.50 mps. Solus is a commercial building (26 floors) which has elevators of 4 mps speed, with Destination Control system installed by M/s. City Lifts (Nidec brand). Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel is a residential project which has 9 buildings of 33 floors having elevators of 2.50 mps speed installed by M/s. Kone elevators in 5 buildings & M/s. Otis elevators in 4 buildings. One Hiranandani Park, Thane: a residential project with buildings of 28 floors, with elevators of 2.50 mps speed installed by M/s. ThyssenKrupp elevators.

As the metro cities goes space starved, from a time when a lift was a slow moving, creaking contraption which took people and luggage from one floor to another, present-day lifts make a lifestyle statement. In the premium and luxury segment of real estate, aesthetics and the ambience are just as important as safety and speed.As India’s real estate soars upwards, the importance of lifts is being emphasized more than ever before. The higher our skyscrapers soar towards the clouds, reliable and secure lifts have made the cut, from being an amenity to becoming an integral part of basic requirements of high-rise structures.Before we begin with the ‘value-adds’ and ‘plus-plus’ aspects, first let us understand the basics: in India, every state has its own regulatory authority for lifts, and there are laws which govern the basic requirements. So, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where the Maharashtra Lifts Act 1939 had not been amended for 78 years and was woefully outdated to cope with the spurt in high rises, we have a welcome change: the Government of Maharashtra in January 2018, introduced the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017.Given the rapid improvements in technology and standards, major changes have been ushered in the field of lifts, and a comprehensive law to regulate the construction, erection, maintenance and safe working of all classes of lifts has been brought in. So, while choosing elevators for high-rise projects, it always begins with what the regulatory law requires. Having done that, aspects such as speed, safety, acoustics, aesthetics, lifespan, and cost – purchase as also maintenance – are taken into consideration.Again, under the regulatory law for real estate, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016 (RERA), the real estate developer is responsible for common amenities, including the lifts, for a period of five years from the date of handing over possession to the apartment owners. So, there are regulatory issues which need to be considered – and these, over a time-frame that extends to five years from date of possession.At our projects, we have consistently been selecting lifts based on a holistic view – the parameters are not limited to just speed, safety, cost etc., it primarily depends on the design of the building as well as the expected occupancy pattern and average waiting time. These aspects define the number, speed, capacity, zoning etc. of the lift / escalators / moving walks. An important aspect is that the lifespan of lifts depends on usage by end users and the quality of maintenance which ensures the long life of the lift, which could be probably 15 to 18 years.The type of features and technology used have to be customized depending on the type of building (residential / commercial / hospital / mixed-use etc.). An important step before finalising the configuration is traffic analysis, based on the national and international standards, as also global best practices and past experience. The end-user is always the focal point, and different aspects are finalized based on the end-user’s profile.Timely maintenance along with proper usage ensures long life of lifts. The norm is that maintenance gets scheduled once in a month, and involves checking of safety mechanism, troubleshooting, repairs and replacement of parts where necessary. This process ensures safe and efficient use of lifts over a long period of time. As we adopt global best practices, lifts are becoming safer and more secure; reliable and easily maintained – as also offering ambience and aesthetics that make a lifestyle statement. All this, while ensuring that regulatory aspects are properly followed.Details of projects awarded to respective suppliers:The decision is based on specifications of the product as per the requirement of the project. The suppliers’ expertise and method of installation, provision of good after sales service/maintenance etc are also factored in.Source: Businesswire