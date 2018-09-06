Sandhar Adopts Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Improve End-to-End Product Development

by businesswireindia.com

Leading automotive supplier to global OEMs is using the “Bid to Win” industry solution experience

Multidisciplinary design and engineering ensures program consistency, visibility and traceability across Sandhar’s manufacturing plants in India

Sandhar has gained significant business results in three years thanks to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Dassault Systèmes

(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA)

today announced at the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2018 in New Delhi that

Sandhar

, an Indian engineering company and a leading automotive tier one supplier to global automotive OEMs, has deployed Dassault

3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate their new product development process

.

The adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the “

Bid to Win

” industry solution experience provides Sandhar with a

centralized

business experience platform for synchronizing multisite projects, development changes, product data and components management. This enables multidisciplinary design and engineering and ensures program consistency, visibility and traceability across the company’s manufacturing plants in India.

Today

, automotive companies and suppliers are facing several challenges with business diversification. These include expanding their customer base and portfolio, and innovating new products, while keeping in mind the changing market trends and customer needs worldwide. Additionally, as the companies expand their global footprint and enter into newer markets, they need to produce best-in-class competitive and environment-friendly technology with zero defect design and production. Therefore, they require efficient and cost-effective manufacturing, lower procurement costs, leveraged local intellectual assets and rationalized engineering and production resources.

Sanjay Maindiratta, Head Corporate IT, Sandhar said, “At Sandhar, we believe in constantly innovating our product development process to meet our customers’ requirements. We adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as our PLM backbone and in a span of three years, we have gained significant business benefits. It helps in managing multiple versions of the data coming from different native CAD tools

and

reusing them effectively. It helps in managing new product development processes including tracking and tracing the timelines and deliverables related to NPD and APQP processes. It is effective in change management in handling frequent changes coming from customers as well as internal process improvements. Lastly, it is agile in bid management and in responding to RFQs effectively within time.”

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes

said, “The ‘Bid to Win’ industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is specifically targeted at automotive suppliers pursuing market expansion. It enables organizations to increase innovation, product portfolio development planning efficiency and quality. By orchestrating people, schedule and deliverable and consolidating enterprise and engineering data, it enables standardization, which has a huge impact on cost reduction as well.”

transportation

platform