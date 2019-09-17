SAS Research and Development India Recognized Amongst Top 25 Best Workplaces for Women

by businesswireindia.com

women representing at least 10% of the workforce of the organization. Furthermore, 70% of the women and all employees must share a positive perception of the workplace in the employee survey conducted using the proprietary Trust Index©.

SAS Research and Development India, announced that it has been recognized by Great Place To Work® Institute as one of Best Workplaces for Women in 2019. SAS R&D India was ranked amongst the Top 25 of India’s best workplaces for women in 2019 after ranking no. 1 in India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces in August 2019. The recognition was awarded after Great Place To Work® Institute in association with Outlook Business evaluated 747 organizations for the workplace environment where women experience parity with their other colleagues.These organizations represented 39 million women working across India and after meticulous assessment, 75 organizations were identified as ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2019’. The Organizations were assessed on criteria developed by Great Place to Work® Institute, includingSAS R&D India, over the course of time has created a workplace environment that transcends every area of employee workplace experience. The work environment caters to all employee demographics and is integrated with organization’s goals with a high degree of personal and human connects including work-life balance help for parents in stressful times and Support SAS Kids program.“I am delighted that SAS R&D India has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2019! It further testifies that hiring and advancement in our organisation is based on skills and competencies and not on gender. As innovators, we rely on creativity and unique talents to create software that can change the world. I am proud to say that our women colleagues bring varied perspectives to the table that contribute to our business success and in the process, experience ample opportunities for personal and professional growth!” said Moti Thadani, Head at SAS Research and Development, India.“Diversity and Inclusion programs focusing on women’s advancement have moved beyond the ordinary at SAS. Unique programs such Women’s Initiative Network have moved the needle for us over the last seven years and yielded measurable results. Women are now ambassadors for SAS careers, and are sharing their time and expertise to develop leadership capabilities, expanding their professional networks, attracting and developing young women tech talent and inspiring others as leaders. This recognition is a moment of pride for every woman in SAS R&D India,” said Soumi Alphons, Head – Human Resources.Source: Businesswire