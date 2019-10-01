Schneider Electric Provides Centralised Monitoring Control of Electrical Assets to $60 Million Handicrafts Export Company DesignCo in Moradabad UP

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter’s electrical infrastructure and enhance operational efficiencies through advanced technology solutions.

For the Lohia Global, the sheer scale of operations and size of their facility in Moradabad-manual tracking and analysing data was a constant challenge. DesignCo was seeking modernising its equipment with advanced technology solutions, to improve efficiency of operations and meet the changing demands of customers in marketplace. They were also seeking robust and reliable electrical systems. Schneider Electric stepped in with its Apps/Intelligence and Services, Edge Control PME and connected Meters and Breakers to make the electrical system more efficient.

A significant segment of the India’s handicraft industry has been family run businesses and operational across several generations. The handicrafts industry in India has also come a long way with technology now playing a key role in changing the manufacturing processes that ensure durability and longevity of products while retaining their originality, creativity and aesthetics. The shift to technology driven production also ensures uniform quality and greater acceptability of Indian handicraft in the export markets.

Speaking on their association with Schneider Electric, Pyush Lohia, Director, DesignCo said, “The Indian manufacturing sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation and therefore, it was essential for us to digitise our production facilities. Digitisation will play a pivotal role in boosting overall efficiencies and meeting requirement of our customers across the globe.”

Lohia Global leveraged Schneider Electric’s technical competence to understand its company’s challenges and gather solutions in line with the business requirements. Schneider Electric’s domain knowledge and expertise coupled with technical support system helped in making DesignCo’s production more dynamic, thereby controlling costs and curbing wastage.

Commenting on the deployment at Lohia Global, Manish Khandelwal, Vice President, National Sales, Schneider Electric, India said, “Traditionally, Handicrafts industry has been perceived to be averse to technology, thereby leading to no or minimal technology adoption. However, DesignCo’s digital aspiration is otherwise, and we are proud to partner with them in their transformational journey. We are confident that Schneider Electric’s advanced technology solutions will be instrumental in improving operational efficiencies, reducing costs and increasing profitability of DesignCo.”

DesignCo is part of the Lohia Global Conglomerate. Lohia Global was formed in 1979 by Shri Narain Kumar Lohia. Lohia Global has created world class businesses in Manufacturing, Exports, Real Estate, and Energy & Automobiles. Located in the Moradabad, UP, it is one of India’s fastest growing Handicrafts export company with a capacity of 60 million USD and manufactures 60,000 units in a day and has a campus spread over 50 acres.

