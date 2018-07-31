Security Fears Threaten Biometric Payments Growth Reveals TNS Report

by businesswireindia.com

Biometric payments are poised for significant growth, but substantial consumer security concerns could put its future at risk according to a new report from Transaction Network Services (TNS).

Vital Insights into Biometric Payments Adoption, which is being published by TNS today, shares the results of an independent US, UK and Australian survey* commissioned by TNS which explores consumer attitudes toward and experiences with making biometric payments. The report reveals that 15% of adults have made a biometric payment in the last year, including a quarter of 18 to 24 year olds.

Mark Collins, Managing Director of TNS’ FinTech Solutions business in the EMEA region, said: “We are delighted to see that biometric payments are being tested by consumers, however, a staggering 61% felt that providing companies with their fingerprint and iris information put their personal identity information at risk. The industry needs to take measures to both ensure the security of this sensitive information and to convey to consumers what protections are in place.

“It’s exciting to hear that more than half are willing to use the widening range of biometric identifiers available, which now includes iris and vein scanning, as well as facial recognition and fingerprints. Reassurance will be the key to ensuring that biometric payments achieve the successful future that our survey data suggests.”

TNS’ report, which is free to download, also highlights:

Fingerprints were chosen as the most popular identifier overall; however, the second choice varied by region

68% believe biometric payments will become more commonplace in the next 2-5 years

Trust in biometric payments among US adults has increased slightly since TNS’ last survey two years ago

Usage in the last year has been greatest among UK adults

In the US and UK more men reported security concerns, but in Australia women were most concerned

Founded in 1990, TNS is a trusted partner to the payments industry and offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including secure and resilient transaction delivery services that are used by many of the top banks, transaction processors and ATM deployers around the world.

The organization has secured a strong payments heritage, providing services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS’ secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

* KANTAR TNS commissioned a US, Australia and UK survey in March 2018 on behalf of Transaction Network Services. The survey interviewed 1,027 US adults, 1,032 Australian adults and 1,024 UK adults. The survey was conducted by online self-completion interview between 8th – 12th March 2018 by Kantar TNS. The survey is designed to be nationally representative of adults interviewed per country. The surveys use a quota sample based on age interlocked within gender, and a regional quota. Post fieldwork correctional weighting within age, gender and region, has been used to ensure the representativeness of the survey.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

