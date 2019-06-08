Sharda Hospital Launches Project Arogya to Spread Awareness about Breast Cancer

Sharda Hospital, a state-of-the-art super-speciality hospital, is a premium model of healthcare extending medical services at par with global excellence, flagged off a ‘Breast Cancer Detection Mammography Van’ on 8th June in the presence of Mr. P. K. Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University along with dignitaries from Rotary Club of Delhi Monarch. The vision of this project is to eradicate factors responsible for the late stage detection of breast cancer, spread awareness among women regarding symptoms and the cause and provide Breast Cancer screening, free of cost to the patients.

Inauguration of Project Arogya-Mammography Van at Sharda Hospital

A special mammogram which is one of the leading medical equipment will be on the bus with a team of doctors and nurses. This bus will travel through UP and Haryana touching the remote areas around the regions of Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Hapur, Gannaur, Sonipat, Pilakhua, Dadri, Sahibabad, Kundli, Indirapuram, Gohana and Modinagar. The cost of the mammogram used is US$ 102,037 (INR 7,142,602/-), it uses a machine which is designed to look only at the breast tissue because these x-rays don’t go through tissue easily, the machine takes x-rays at lower doses than usual x-rays. This provides the doctors a better picture while using lesser radiation.

Mr. P. K. Gupta, Chairman – SGI and Dr. Subash Jain, District Governor, Rotary inaugurating Project Arogya – Mammography Van

Sharda Hospital will organize Mammography Check-up Camps through this Mobile Mammography Van and more than 1200 urban and rural patients will be investigated and benefitted every year through the van. It would help in providing diagnosis at an affordable cost and would also help in diagnosing a greater number of patients with potential disease making it a significant advancement. The Breast Cancer Detection Camps will provide free of cost screening and tests to the local people and patients of the different cities facilitating detection at early stages of breast cancer at their doorstep.

Dr. Raja Dutta, COO, Sharda Hospital on the occasion said, “Although Breast Cancer can be cured with the help of early detection and the rates of survival anticipate 98%, Breast Cancer is still the 2nd most occurred cancer among the patients. As per the ICMR-PBCR data, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in urban registries and the 2nd most common type of cancer in rural registries. The developed countries with a small proportion of the world population account for almost 50% of breast cancers diagnosed worldwide. Over 100,000 new breast cancer patients are estimated to be diagnosed annually in India. The Breast Cancer Detection Van will mark a milestone in the history of healthcare in India, providing highest standards of healthcare at the most affordable cost and optimizing healthcare relief with the purpose of overall wellbeing of cancer patients in the entire region.”

Other dignitaries present during the inauguration of Mammography Van were Chief Guest Dr. Subhash Jain AKS, District Governor, Rotary District 3012 and Guest of Honour Shri P.K. Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University along with Dr. Raja Dutta, COO, Sharda Hospital, Naman Jain, President, Rotary Club Delhi Monarch and Umang Gupta, Secretary, Rotary Club Delhi Monarch, Dr. Anil Thakwani, Director Oncology.

About Sharda Hospital

Sharda Hospital is a state-of-the-art multi super speciality hospital which offers medical care at par the global excellence. It is equipped with all modern facilities and sophisticated equipment, Sharda Hospital provides global comprehensive healthcare as preferred destination of healthcare. The hospitals’ highly qualified and experienced medical professionals offer best-in-class expert care to the patients round-the-clock. It’s highly qualified and experienced medical professionals offer best in class expert care to the patients round-the-clock.

The 900-bedded Sharda Hospital offers a broad spectrum of medical services from tertiary care in supers-specialities, general specialities, advanced diagnostics & radiology services to critical care. The hospital also has 90+ beds in critical care in the fields of medicine, pulmonology, surgery, paediatrics, neonatology, cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery and neurosciences. Pertaining to the growing demand and increasing popularity of Ayurveda, we have also established a ‘Panchakarma Centre’ at Sharda Hospital to provide massage therapies of high and positive prognostic value to the diseases that are medically unmanageable.