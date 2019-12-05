Shop Till You Drop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and Win Vouchers Worth Rs. 12,000

Business Wire India
With Christmas and New Year around the corner, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. announced an exciting offer for customers looking to purchase the latest electronic devices or appliances before the year ends. Customers stand a chance to get assured vouchers up to Rs.12,000 when they shop on EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network
. This offer is valid until December 2019.
Read on to know more about how these vouchers can make your year-end purchases sweeter.
How this exciting offer works
When you shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, you can get assured vouchers of up to Rs.12,000. All you need to do is shop for the latest electronics from the EMI Network, making a minimum purchase of Rs.15,000. Then, depending on the particulars of your purchase, you can earn vouchers of up to Rs.12,000, that is credited to your Bajaj Finserv Wallet. You can then use the amount earned to pay for utilities, be it electricity bills, DTH or mobile recharges. This offer is applicable at select EMI Network partner stores and to opt in, you must send an SMS containing ‘BFLN’ to 8424009661.
Steps you need to take to shop on the EMI Network
To benefit from this one-of-a-kind offer, you must make a purchase via the EMI Network at a store extending the deal. Shopping on the EMI Network is hassle-free, and you can take home electronics of your choice by making a purchase offline. Here are the steps you need to follow.
Step 1: To shop in person, visit a partner store and pick the electronics that you’d like to buy
Step 2: At checkout, provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details. If you don’t have one already, opt for the easy in-store financing facility
Benefits of shopping with the EMI Network Card
The EMI Network Card is a tool that facilitates purchases on the EMI Network, and gives you access to a range products No Cost EMI. You get financing amounting to Rs.4 lakh and you can repay the amount that you shop for over a tenor spanning up to 24 months. The advantage of No Cost EMI facility is that you pay for nothing more than the consumer durable’s purchase price. So, all you need to do to bring home the latest refrigerator, washing machine, smartphone or smartwatch, is choose a top model and select an EMI plan that matches your budget.
Advantages of installing the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App
As mentioned earlier, the vouchers that you earn get credited to your Bajaj Finserv Wallet and so, it makes sense that you install the App in advance. In fact, the Wallet serves as a platform through which you can access your digital EMI Network Card, eliminating the need to carry a physical card with you. Further, it can be used at over 2 million MobiKwik partner stores and so, is a one-stop payment hub as well.
So, before you go on a shopping spree this season, check your pre-approved offer
from Bajaj Finserv. Get access to financing in no time at all, and shop for electronics to earn vouchers of up to Rs.12,000!
