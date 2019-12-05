Shop Till You Drop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and Win Vouchers Worth Rs. 12,000

by businesswireindia.com

Step 1: To shop in person, visit a partner store and pick the electronics that you’d like to buy

Step 2: At checkout, provide your

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

details. If you don’t have one already, opt for the easy in-store financing facility

Benefits of shopping with the EMI Network Card

The EMI Network Card is a tool that facilitates purchases on the EMI Network, and gives you access to a range products No Cost EMI. You get financing amounting to Rs.4 lakh and you can repay the amount that you shop for over a tenor spanning up to 24 months. The advantage of No Cost EMI facility is that you pay for nothing more than the consumer durable’s purchase price. So, all you need to do to bring home the latest refrigerator, washing machine, smartphone or smartwatch, is choose a top model and select an EMI plan that matches your budget.