Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi Honble Minister of State MSME Applauds NSIC’s Initiatives

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State, MSME while reviewing the performance of NSIC applauded its various initiatives for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country. Also present on the occasion were Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and CMD, NSIC, Shri P. Udayakumar, Director (P&M) NSIC, Shri Gaurang Dixit, Director (Finance) NSIC, Shri Adya Prasad Pandey, Independent Director, Smt. Geeta Goti, Independent Director and senior officials of NSIC.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State, MSME, Government of India visited NSIC – Livelihood Business Incubation Center and Advance Training Centre at NTSC (Okhla). Going around the NSIC initiative, the Hon'ble Minister of State (MSME) appreciated the efforts of NSIC in job creation through skilling & entrepreneurship training.

During his visit to NSIC, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon'ble Minister of State also planted a sapling in the Corporate Office. Someone is sitting in the shade Today because someone planted a Tree longtime ago. A sapling was also planted by Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, Additional Secretary and CMD, NSIC.

National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.

