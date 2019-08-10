Singh Associates on a Strategic Expansion; Moves to New Office in Bengaluru

Singh & Associates (S&A), India's leading full-service law firm, has relocated its Bengaluru office to a bigger facility with best-in-class infrastructure. With this shift to a more strategic and central location at Richmond Road part of the Central Business District of the city, S&A is looking to strengthen its presence in South India; its Bengaluru office servicing the region since 2010. With the new infrastructure S&A is set to service existing and new client’s w.r.t to Litigation & ADR, Intellectual Property, Contracts & Transactions, Corporate & Tax and other related advisory services etc.

Singh & Associates is exponentially growing its services across the nation; the new facility is set to augment S&A’s existing presence not only in Bengaluru but in the entire southern region.

Located at Condor Mirage, the facility is spaciously spread across 6350 sq. ft. and will support Singh & Associates’ growing business in various practice areas.

Manoj K Singh, Founding Partner, Singh & Associates (S&A) opines, “We penetrated Bengaluru market long back and the new office is an extension of our firm’s commitment to meet the requirement of the businesses’ legal needs. We are encouraged and enthused by the great trust we have earned from our clients through the years. With this expansion, we are looking to increase our team size to meet the client’s need and expand our services.”

With more than 150 professionals on board, with expertise in multiple practices areas, S&A is all set for the next level of growth in the legal industry.